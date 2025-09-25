123rd Mission Support Group sharpens Agile Combat Employment skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Mission Support Group erect tent frames in Indiantown Gap, Pa., May 22, 2025, as part of Exercise Kentucky Windage 2025. Nearly 70 Airmen deployed for the field exercise to strengthen their Agile Combat Employment skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Soto)