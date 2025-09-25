Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Mission Support Group sharpens Agile Combat Employment skills [Image 3 of 7]

    123rd Mission Support Group sharpens Agile Combat Employment skills

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Mission Support Group conduct operations while wearing chemical warfare ensembles in Indiantown Gap, Pa., May 22, 2025, as part of Exercise Kentucky Windage 2025. Nearly 70 Airmen deployed for the field exercise to strengthen their Agile Combat Employment skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Soto)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 9344281
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-HJ977-8880
    Resolution: 1945x1094
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Mission Support Group sharpens Agile Combat Employment skills [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Windage tests Mission Support Group for Agile Combat

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Mission Support Group
    Kentucky Windage

