    UNITAS 2025: US and Spanish Marines conduct plaque exchange [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITAS 2025: US and Spanish Marines conduct plaque exchange

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Jarrard, left, the commanding general of 4th Marine Division, presents a plaque to Teniente Coronel Emerito Pablo Alvarez Leon, a battalion commander with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 27, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9344254
    VIRIN: 250927-M-DC083-1022
    Resolution: 5327x3551
    Size: 13.85 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    BlueGreenTeam
    USMCnews
    UNITAS 2025
    Marines
    MFSUNITAS25

