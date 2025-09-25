UNITAS 2025: US and Spanish Marines conduct plaque exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ben Reid, right, the commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, presents a gift to Teniente Coronel Emerito Pablo Alvarez Leon, a battalion commander with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 27, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)