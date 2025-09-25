C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan

250926-N-WM182-2216 BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 26, 2025) Chief Musician Joshua Haney, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs at the 250th Navy Birthday Ball, in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The U.S. Navy is celebrating 250 years of defending freedom and protecting prosperity. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|09.26.2025
|09.28.2025 06:17
|9344234
|250926-N-WM182-2216
|4480x5600
|1.54 MB
|BUSAN, KR
|3
|0
