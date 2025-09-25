Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250926-N-WM182-2086 BUSAN, South Korea (Sept. 26, 2025) U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Fred Kacher speaks during the 250th Navy Birthday Ball, in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The U.S. Navy is celebrating 250 years of defending freedom and protecting prosperity. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9344231
    VIRIN: 250926-N-WM182-2086
    Resolution: 5264x3760
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan
    C7F Attends the 250th Navy Birthday Ball in Busan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    C7F
    Navy Ball
    250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download