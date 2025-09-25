Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 8]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, waits in a UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prior to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)

    TAGS

    Venom
    Day 2
    MAGTF
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marines250
    USMC

