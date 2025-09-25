A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing flies during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration for the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9343892
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-LW191-1317
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|327.99 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 2: MAGTF Demo [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.