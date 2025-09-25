Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Pueblo Air Show [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Pueblo Air Show

    PUEBLO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Evans of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the American flag at Pueblo Air Show on 27 September 2025. The jump is part of several jumps at the Pueblo Air Show in Pueblo, Colo. on 27 and 28 Sept. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nick Orozco)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9343878
    VIRIN: 250927-D-GH686-5290
    Resolution: 2793x1863
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: PUEBLO, COLORADO, US
    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Pueblo Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golden Knights
    Colorado
    USAPT
    Army
    Airshow
    Pueblo Airshow

