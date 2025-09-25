U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Pueblo Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Evans of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the American flag at Pueblo Air Show on 27 September 2025. The jump is part of several jumps at the Pueblo Air Show in Pueblo, Colo. on 27 and 28 Sept. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)