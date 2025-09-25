Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatian president visits Minnesota National Guard aviators [Image 1 of 13]

    Croatian president visits Minnesota National Guard aviators

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Croatian President Zoran Milanović visits with Minnesota National Guard leaders and aviators at the Saint Paul Army Aviation Support Facility Sept. 27, 2025. Croatia recently began upgrading their helicopter fleet with modern, NATO-interoperable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the help of their State Partnership Program partner Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 9343572
    VIRIN: 250927-Z-BC699-1081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Croatian president visits Minnesota National Guard aviators [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    National Guard
    Minnesota
    Croatia

