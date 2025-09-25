Croatian president visits Minnesota National Guard aviators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Croatian President Zoran Milanović visits with Minnesota National Guard leaders and aviators at the Saint Paul Army Aviation Support Facility Sept. 27, 2025. Croatia recently began upgrading their helicopter fleet with modern, NATO-interoperable UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the help of their State Partnership Program partner Minnesota. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)