Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia at D.C. Armory on September 25, 2025. The Soldiers who are from the West Virginia and Mississippi National Guard were being recognized for their outstanding individual work in rescuing children and assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in the arrest of violent criminals. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)