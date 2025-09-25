Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia at D.C. Armory on September 25, 2025. The Soldiers who are from the West Virginia and Mississippi National Guard were being recognized for their outstanding individual work in rescuing children and assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in the arrest of violent criminals. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9343571
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-WX003-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.25 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses the senior Non-Commissioned Officers of Joint Task Force District of Columbia at D.C. Armory
    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses the senior Non-Commissioned Officers of Joint Task Force District of Columbia
    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia
    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, recognizing Soldiers from Joint Task Force District of Columbia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download