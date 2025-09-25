Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses the senior Non-Commissioned Officers of Joint Task Force District of Columbia at D.C. Armory on September 25, 2025, commending them for the partnerships they’ve made with law enforcement agencies within the D.C. Metropolitan area. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)