1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division M1A2 Table III Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M1A2 Abrams tanks from 1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division sit staged prior to Table III gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria Sept. 27, 2025. The training focused on developing individual crews’ target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)