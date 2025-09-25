Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division M1A2 Table III Gunnery [Image 1 of 3]

    1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division M1A2 Table III Gunnery

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    M1A2 Abrams tank crews from 1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gather to conduct a safety brief prior to Table III gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria Sept. 27, 2025. The training focused on developing individual crews’ target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9343565
    VIRIN: 250924-A-FG761-2211
    Resolution: 4439x3136
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division M1A2 Table III Gunnery [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTA
    M1A2 Abrams Battle Tank
    1stinfantrydivision
    IIIArmoredCorps

