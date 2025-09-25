1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division M1A2 Table III Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M1A2 Abrams tank crews from 1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gather to conduct a safety brief prior to Table III gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria Sept. 27, 2025. The training focused on developing individual crews’ target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)