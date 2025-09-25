M1A2 Abrams tank crews from 1-16 Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division gather to conduct a safety brief prior to Table III gunnery at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria Sept. 27, 2025. The training focused on developing individual crews’ target engagement skills and maneuverability. Abrams live-fire exercises increase the lethality of crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s eastern flank (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9343565
|VIRIN:
|250924-A-FG761-2211
|Resolution:
|4439x3136
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division M1A2 Table III Gunnery [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.