Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, alongside participating multinational forces, prepare to board onto a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 4 during a combined amphibious landing exercise as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9343473
    VIRIN: 250925-M-MF727-1274
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jack Labrador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing
    UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BlueGreenTeam
    USMCnews
    UNITAS 2025
    Marines
    UNITASLXVI
    MFSUNITAS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download