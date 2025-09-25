UNITAS 2025: Multinational Forces Conduct Combined Amphibious Embarkation and Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 4 departs Onslow Beach during a combined amphibious landing exercise as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)