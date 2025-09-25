Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Parachute Operations

    31st MEU | Parachute Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a freefall jump during parachute operations training over Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted the training to maintain and improve their parachute insertion skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Parachute Operations [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Freefall
    Lethality
    Paraops
    IndoPacific
    ReadyandCapable
    Expeditionary

