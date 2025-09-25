31st MEU | Parachute Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ian Lowe, a parachute rigger with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to conduct a freefall jump during parachute operations training over Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted the training to maintain and improve their parachute insertion skills. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)