    31st MEU | Flight Operations [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | Flight Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off during flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities to support combined-joint all domain operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 07:26
    Photo ID: 9343437
    VIRIN: 250926-M-TU861-1334
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    MV-22B Osprey
    CH53-E Super Stallion

