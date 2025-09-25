31st MEU | Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load equipment onto a U.S. Marine Corps CH53-E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st MEU, during flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The Marines conducted flight operations demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities to support combined-joint all domain operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)