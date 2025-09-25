America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, wait in a UH-1Y Venom helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prior to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)
|09.26.2025
|09.27.2025 00:55
|9343364
|250926-M-NS030-1034
|7700x5136
|27.21 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|0
