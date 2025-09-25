Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 4 of 8]

    America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom, top, and a AH-1Z Viper helicopter both assigned to with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly above the flight line during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 00:56
    Photo ID: 9343360
    VIRIN: 250926-M-NS030-1319
    Resolution: 6590x4395
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-1Y Venom
    HMLA-369
    MCAS Miramar Air Show
    MAGTF Demo
    Marines

