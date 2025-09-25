Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Sang-Yong Hong, left, commandant, ROK Naval Academy Cadet Corps, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eduardo Bitanga III, chief of staff, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2025. These talks promote military interoperability, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9343184
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-LP807-1009
|Resolution:
|5879x4199
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COSMARFORPAC hosts ROK Naval Academy DV’s [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.