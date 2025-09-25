Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COSMARFORPAC hosts ROK Naval Academy DV's

    COSMARFORPAC hosts ROK Naval Academy DV's

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Sang-Yong Hong, left, commandant, ROK Naval Academy Cadet Corps, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eduardo Bitanga III, chief of staff, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2025. These talks promote military interoperability, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9343184
    VIRIN: 250926-M-LP807-1009
    Resolution: 5879x4199
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Naval Academy
    KLE
    Partners and Allies
    Shared Knowledge
    Republic of Korea
    ROK

