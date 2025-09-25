COSMARFORPAC hosts ROK Naval Academy DV’s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eduardo Bitanga III, chief of staff, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with members of the Republic of Korea Naval Academy during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2025. These talks promote military interoperability, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)