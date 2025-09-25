JBPHH Commander Visits ROKS Hansando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, and his spouse, Robin White, pose for a photo with Commandant of Midshipmen, Republic of Korea Naval Academy , Rear Adm. Sang Yong Hong, aboard the ROK navy helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Sept. 25, 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii for a scheduled port visit. American partnership with South Korea is integral to regional peace, security and prosperity in the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)