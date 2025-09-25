JBPHH Commander Visits ROKS Hansando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commanding officer, poses for group photo with dignitaries, special guests and sailors assigned to the Republic of Korea navy helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Sept. 25, 2025. The ship arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. American partnership with South Korea is integral to regional peace, security and prosperity in the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)