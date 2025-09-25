Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Commander Visits ROKS Hansando

    JBPHH Commander Visits ROKS Hansando

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commanding officer, poses for group photo with dignitaries, special guests and sailors assigned to the Republic of Korea navy helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Sept. 25, 2025. The ship arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. American partnership with South Korea is integral to regional peace, security and prosperity in the Pacific Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 20:40
    Photo ID: 9343087
    VIRIN: 250925-N-PW030-1003
    Resolution: 5176x3882
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Region Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Partnership
    Republic of Korea
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

