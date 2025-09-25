2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, leaders, and families gather for a cannon retirement ceremony honoring the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated more than a century of history and achievements, recognizing the battalion's contributions to major campaigns and its legacy of camaraderie and excellence. Alpha and Bravo Batteries, recipients of the prestigious Henry A. Knox Award, were highlighted for their adaptability and distinguished service. The ceremony concluded with the final firing of the M119 howitzers before their reassignment to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, marking the end of an era and the transition to new missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)