Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers, leaders, and families gather for a cannon retirement ceremony honoring the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated more than a century of history and achievements, recognizing the battalion's contributions to major campaigns and its legacy of camaraderie and excellence. Alpha and Bravo Batteries, recipients of the prestigious Henry A. Knox Award, were highlighted for their adaptability and distinguished service. The ceremony concluded with the final firing of the M119 howitzers before their reassignment to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, marking the end of an era and the transition to new missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 9343036
    VIRIN: 250925-A-CJ630-1210
    Resolution: 8013x5345
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony
    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony
    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony
    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony
    2-11 Canon Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMAR
    25th Infantry Divison
    Howitzer
    field artillery
    2-11th Field Artillery Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download