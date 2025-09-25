America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepares for take off prior to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)