    America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 2 of 5]

    America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Edwin Myers, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a pre-flight inspection on a KC-130J Super Hercules prior to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

    This work, America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

