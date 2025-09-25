Discovery Day 25, inspiring future leaders through STEAM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students and educators from across the region attend Discovery Day 25 at the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Base, Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2025. The Wyoming Air National Guard hosted its fifth annual Discovery Day, welcoming more than 1,000 students to explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math through hands-on exhibits and demonstrations from more than 45 exhibitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)