    Discovery Day 25, inspiring future leaders through STEAM [Image 11 of 12]

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Students and educators from across the region attend Discovery Day 25 at the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard Base, Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 25, 2025. The Wyoming Air National Guard hosted its fifth annual Discovery Day, welcoming more than 1,000 students to explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math through hands-on exhibits and demonstrations from more than 45 exhibitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9342379
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-QG327-2312
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, Discovery Day 25, inspiring future leaders through STEAM [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

