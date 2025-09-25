USACE commanding general visits Louisville District sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham Jr., Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 56th Chief of Engineers, goes on a site tour of the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 25, 2025. During his visit to the Louisville District, he toured two of the district’s key projects that are making a significant impact in the region.



The first stop was the $940 million Louisville VA Medical Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide world-class healthcare to nearly 45,000 veterans across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.



Then he visited Rough River Lake in Falls of Rough, Kentucky, to discuss next steps for the Rough River Dam Safety Modification Project—a critical project that will help to lower the dam’s risk and will ensure that the dam can continue to provide flood risk reduction benefits and serve the local community for years to come.