    USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visits Louisville District [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visits Louisville District

    BROOKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Kelsie Hall 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District hosted a visit from USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, who toured Olmsted Locks and Dam in Olmsted, Illinois, and Smithland Locks and Dam in Brookport, Illinois, September 23-24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Kelsie Hall)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9342291
    VIRIN: 250924-A-RC524-1583
    Resolution: 5527x3685
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: BROOKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Louisville District
    USACE
