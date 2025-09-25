USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick visits Louisville District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District hosted a visit from USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, who toured Olmsted Locks and Dam in Olmsted, Illinois, and Smithland Locks and Dam in Brookport, Illinois, September 23-24, 2025.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Kelsie Hall)