Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen

Three Kentucky employers were honored for their outstanding support of Guardsmen in Louisville on Sept. 10, 2025. Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of War program that works to foster supportive work environments for service members and their civilian employers. Through education, outreach, and recognition, ESGR promotes understanding of the unique service commitments of Guard and Reserve members and honors employers who go above and beyond in their support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)
