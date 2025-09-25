Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Milt Spalding 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Three Kentucky employers were honored for their outstanding support of Guardsmen in Louisville on Sept. 10, 2025. Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of War program that works to foster supportive work environments for service members and their civilian employers. Through education, outreach, and recognition, ESGR promotes understanding of the unique service commitments of Guard and Reserve members and honors employers who go above and beyond in their support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 9342290
    VIRIN: 250910-O-NN152-6568
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen [Image 6 of 6], by Milt Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen
    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen
    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen
    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen
    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen
    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pro Patria
    ESGR
    Kentucky National Guard
    Reserves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download