Kentucky employers honored for supporting Guardsmen

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky's adjutant general, spoke at an award presentation in Louisville on Sept. 10, 2025. Three Kentucky employers were honored for their outstanding support of Guardsmen. Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of War program that works to foster supportive work environments for service members and their civilian employers. Through education, outreach, and recognition, ESGR promotes understanding of the unique service commitments of Guard and Reserve members and honors employers who go above and beyond in their support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)