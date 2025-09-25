Poland fuels readiness, bilateral partnership through defense investment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. John Stanley, deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Support Command, and Maj. Gen. Dariusz Mendrala, inspectorate general for Polish Armed Forces Support, and other Soldiers cut a ribbon during the Powidz Air Base Bulk Fuel Storage Facility ribbon cutting ceremony, Sept. 25.



The fuel storage facility is the first, largest and most Eastward of three similar projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement military infrastructure improvements.