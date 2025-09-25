Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poland fuels readiness, bilateral partnership through defense investment [Image 1 of 2]

    Poland fuels readiness, bilateral partnership through defense investment

    POWDIZ, POLAND

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Brig Gen. John Stanley, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general addresses a crowd during the Powidz Air Base Bulk Fuel Storage Facility ribbon cutting ceremony, Sept 25.

    The fuel storage facility is the first, largest and most Eastward of three similar projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement military infrastructure improvements.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9341874
    VIRIN: 250925-O-YZ711-2359
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: POWDIZ, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Poland fuels readiness, bilateral partnership through defense investment [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement
    Poland Armed Forces
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    United States Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe

