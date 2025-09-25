Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum community members celebrate the Army Chaplain Corps 250th Anniversary on Sept. 25 in the Main Post Chapel. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony, awards presentation, trivia and potluck. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 10:01
    Photo ID: 9341677
    VIRIN: 250925-A-XX986-1003
    Resolution: 3831x1582
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps
    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps
    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps
    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Chaplain Corps
    Fort Drum Religious Support Office
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download