Fort Drum celebrates 250th anniversary of Army Chaplain Corps

Chaplain (Col.) James Lester, 10th Mountain Division (LI) command chaplain, talks about the mission of the Army Chaplain Corps and thanked those who are serving Soldiers and families in that mission at Fort Drum during the Chaplain Corps Anniversary celebration Sept. 25 in the Main Post Chapel. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)