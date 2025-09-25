Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together! [Image 1 of 2]

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany takes off during exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 15, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

