A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany takes off during exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 15, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 06:59
|Photo ID:
|9341309
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-ER993-1009
|Resolution:
|5310x3544
|Size:
|607.24 KB
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together! [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.