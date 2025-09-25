Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany takes off during exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 15, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)