    Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together! [Image 2 of 2]

    Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together!

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany takes off during exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 15, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with NATO Allies. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 06:59
    Photo ID: 9341311
    VIRIN: 250915-F-ER993-1044
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL
    This work, Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together! [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    TransatlanticBond
    StrongandStrategicRelationships
    AllianceCohesion
    HussarSaber

