Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany takes off during exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 15, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with NATO Allies. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)