Razem Silniejsi – Stronger Together!

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany takes off during exercise Hussar Saber at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 15, 2025. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with NATO Allies. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
09.14.2025
09.26.2025
|9341311
|250915-F-ER993-1044
|6173x4120
|1.15 MB
33RD AIR BASE, PL
|0
|0
