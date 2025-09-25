USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Sunday, Sept. 7, more than 450 members of the Holy Trinity Catholic Community gathered at the Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten for their annual Mass and picnic.



Bishop William Muhm from the Archdiocese for Military Services was the main celebrant. He was joined by Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen McDermott and Chaplain (Capt.) Daniel Asue.



This event brought together Catholics from all four U.S. Army military installations' chapels in Stuttgart (Panzer, Patch, Kelley, and Robinson). “Last year we had this event on Panzer in our gym,” McDermott said.



“But this year, we wanted to move it off post so that our congregation could experience the wonderful hospitality of the German people and the beauty of nature. Everything was perfect; the weather, the food, and the venue.”



McDermott believes that this is a wonderful tradition that they started.