Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten

    GERMANY

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Dayna Rowden 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    On Sunday, Sept. 7, more than 450 members of the Holy Trinity Catholic Community gathered at the Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten for their annual Mass and picnic.

    Bishop William Muhm from the Archdiocese for Military Services was the main celebrant. He was joined by Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen McDermott and Chaplain (Capt.) Daniel Asue.

    This event brought together Catholics from all four U.S. Army military installations' chapels in Stuttgart (Panzer, Patch, Kelley, and Robinson). “Last year we had this event on Panzer in our gym,” McDermott said.

    “But this year, we wanted to move it off post so that our congregation could experience the wonderful hospitality of the German people and the beauty of nature. Everything was perfect; the weather, the food, and the venue.”

    McDermott believes that this is a wonderful tradition that they started.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9341263
    VIRIN: 250907-O-AC454-2225
    Resolution: 2306x3075
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten [Image 3 of 3], by Dayna Rowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten
    USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten
    USAG Stuttgart chaplains hold Catholic picnic at Katzenbacher Hof Biergarten.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download