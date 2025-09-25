Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-8A Poseidon Executes Training Flight [Image 8 of 8]

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (September 25, 2025) - A P-8A Poseidon aircraft, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, taxis after a training flight at Keflavík Air Base, September 25, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)

    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    TAGS

    Touch and Go
    Poseidon
    P-8A
    VP-46
    Keflavik Air Base
    Iceland

