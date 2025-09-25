P-8A Poseidon Executes Training Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (September 25, 2025) - A P-8A Poseidon aircraft, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, performs a touch and go during a training flight at Keflavík Air Base, September 25, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)