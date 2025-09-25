Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024

    BELGIUM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    Team USA competed in the "Super Stars" sports competition, the last event for the SACEUR Sports 2024 season. These super stars in the making showed their strength, stamina, and determination in 6 grueling competitive stages. Team USA competed against 5 teams comprised of athletes from NATO nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 03:19
    Photo ID: 9341074
    VIRIN: 241112-F-HF520-1524
    Resolution: 2048x1244
    Size: 265.32 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024
    SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SACEUR
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe
    athlete
    USNMR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download