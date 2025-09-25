Team USA competed in the "Super Stars" sports competition, the last event for the SACEUR Sports 2024 season. These super stars in the making showed their strength, stamina, and determination in 6 grueling competitive stages. Team USA competed against 5 teams comprised of athletes from NATO nations.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9341071
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-HF520-9209
|Resolution:
|2048x1394
|Size:
|677.66 KB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SACEUR Sports “Superstars” Event 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.